Zaki Baruti, Carl Snowden & Brother Dahwoud l The Carl Nelson Show

The President/General of the Universal Afrikan Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti, checks into our classroom on Tuesday morning. Brother Zaki will examine the changing Social & Political landscapes to determine what, if anything, they mean for the mid-term elections. Before Brother Zaki, Maryland Civil rights activist Carl Snowden previews this weekend’s conference on The Crisis in the Black Community. Before Carl, Brother Dahwoud in captivity reaches out to us from an undisclosed detention facility.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

