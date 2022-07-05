Westside Gunn Announces Upcoming ‘Peace Fly God’ Project

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Westside Gunn doesn’t view himself as a rapper but instead as a curator of fine art. Over the weekend, the Buffalo, N.Y. star announced his latest collection of works, Peace Fly God, will be coming to listeners this week.

Teased by Westside Gunn previously via Instagram, Peace Fly God is produced in part by Madlib with longtime collaborator Camouflage Monk assisting on the recording. The project will differ from Gunn’s highly anticipated Michelle Records release, and also features production from Don Carrera and Griselda hometeam producer Daringer contributing one track.

From WSG’s Instagram:

I’m back in the states and the homies pulled right up on me, now the tape is complete!!!!! Idgaf about the mix or the master I wanna keep that sh*t grimey af, so I’m dropping this Fri f*ck it this not the Album this a ART piece before MICHELLE RECORDS @esteenack @cvv.vino and ain’t sh*t f*ckin wit it… made in 48hrs #FLYGOD #ART #PEACEFLYGOD #GXFR #CULTURE #CURATION #ICON

As Gunn notes above, Peace Fly God was recorded in just two days similar to how he, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher recorded their lone Shady Records album, WWCD. After the project announcement, Gunn took to Instagram again to share the tracklisting of Peace Fly God. Boasting 10 tracks total, Madlib lends his production to three songs with the aforementioned Don Carerra, Daringer, and a track from Conductor Williams.

As one of the style icons of his era, Gunn visited Paris last month for Fashion Week, showing off his extensive line of high-end attire as he’s known to do. It appears that his time in Paris may have led to the creation of Peace Fly God after a June 18 Instagram post suggested he was deep in the creative space while preparing to head across the pond.

With one of the most gifted ears for production in the game that even the most critical fan has to respect, the project will presumably attract ears.

Peace Fly God will release on Friday, July 8.

Photo: Getty

Westside Gunn Announces Upcoming ‘Peace Fly God’ Project was originally published on hiphopwired.com