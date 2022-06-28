Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now sneakerheads have been patiently waiting for those Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1’s that Virgil Abloh designed before his untimely passing (R.I.P.). Now we’re getting word that Fat Joe will be hosting a live charity auction for an Air Force 1 bundle and those LV exclusives will be a part of the collection.

On Wednesday (June 29) Fat Joe a.k.a Joey Crack will be linking up with @_Mayor to not only auction off some exclusive kicks but also giveaway some goodies to heads tuning in. Y’all know damn well if someone’s giving away sneakers we gonna be in the building, b.

10 MYSTERY BOXES – 5 GIVEAWAYS, 5 AUCTIONS. 9 PAIRS OF ME AND FAT JOES AF1S + ONE GOLDEN TICKET.

As for the Fat Joe curated Air Force 1 collection can expect to see up on the block:

Louis Vuitton X Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh

Mayor’s AF1 Made To Order Croc

White + Purple, Black + Red, Black + Purple, Black + Grey, White + Orange

Mayor’s Fragment x Lunar Force

Fat Joe’s Terror Squad

Black + White, White + Yellow, Blue + White

The auction/giveaway is set to go down on June 29th at 9PM ET on Mayor’s channel via Whatsnot.

Will you be tuning in come Wednesday? Let us know in the comment section below.

Fat Joe To Auction Off Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1’s For Charity was originally published on hiphopwired.com