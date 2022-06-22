Deshaun Watson Reaches Confidential Settlements With 20 Sexual Assault Accusers

Deshaun Watson is seeing his way through his mounting legal battles.

Watson has settled out of court in 20 of the currently outstanding 24 sexual misconduct cases against him. All of these stem from a 17-month stint of up to 66 masseuses whom he propositioned for sexual favors while giving him massages at his home and hotels.

The entire group of women is represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee who released a statement in response to the cases getting dismissed, noting that the settlement terms will remain confidential.

“Today, I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements,” said Buzbee. “Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Now, Watson will still be fighting the remaining four cases, including Ashley Solis, the first accuser that came forward.

“Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled, and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue,” said Buzbee. “I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court’s schedule.”

Last week Watson attempted to clear his name, reiterating to reporters that he never assaulted anyone but that he does regret how the circumstances have impacted his community, family, and teammates.

Professionally, Watson is doing just fine. Amid the allegations, the NFL recently handed him a hefty new contract via trade between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns, which saw the 26-year-old quarterback signing a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal with the Browns.

