Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Whenever I think of hot chocolate, Damson Idris comes to mind. The Snowfall actor is the best eye candy there is; he’s tall and stylish, and when he talks, women are intoxicated by his British accent.

The 30-year-old actor was spied out in Milan during fashion week and was sure to serve buzz-worthy looks. Idris, who labels fashion as his love language, attended Prada’s Spring/Summer 2023 show clad in a black leather button-up shirt, white slacks, black boots, and black sunglasses, all by the brand.

Idris is no stranger to the Italian luxury fashion house. Back in January, he walked the runway for Prada’s Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of the Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Judging from his runway work, Idris has a promising career ahead of him should his acting gigs not work out. I think Black women everywhere can agree that this man has been handcrafted and chiseled by God himself.

Whew! Huge shoutout to his parents! What a beautiful gift to this world. We look forward to seeing more of this handsome man strut his stuff on the runway. What do you think? Are you here for Damson Idris’ the model/actor?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…

10 Sexy Celebrity Men We Want To Deck Our Halls

Big Sean’s Black Hair Magic Post Is The Ultimate Thirst Trap

Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On Twitter And We’re Impressed

Damson Idris Serves Piping Hot Chocolate During Milan Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com