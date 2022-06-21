Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Now that Snoop Dogg is officially the H.N.I.C of Death Row Records it’s only right that he give some label OG’s some love and who better than his own crew, Tha Dogg Pound.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Whoopty Whoop,” Daz Dillinger and Kurupt throw up their hood from the block to the car show where a sea of blue rolls with them as they turn up with the fans and their fam. It would’ve been cool to see Snoop in the video too but it is what it is. R.I.P. Nate Dogg.

From the West to the East, Curren$y keeps his affinity for automobiles on display and in his clip to “Me & Bruh” pours himself a cup and shows off his car collection like Unbreakable Kicks flaunts his kicks collection.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fat Trel, Enchanting featuring Gucci Mane, and more.

SNOOP DOGG & THA DOGG POUND – “WHOOPTY WHOOP”

CURREN$Y – “ME & BRUH”

FAT TREL – “LLB3”

ENCHANTING FT. GUCCI MANE – “LARGE AMOUNTS”

REXX LIFE RAJ – “SAVE YOURSELF”

MEECHY DARKO – “KILL US ALL”

TOOTIE RAWW – “TRENCH BABY”

Snoop Dogg & Tha Dogg Pound “Whoopty Whoop,” Curren$y “Me & Bruh” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com