LGTBQ+ Organization XHood Provides Services And Resources For Black Queer Parents

When Mia Cooley created xHood, she was responding to a need of her own. She was a queer Black parent raising queer Black children and didn’t see her kind represented in media. There were no safe spaces for her community to discuss their parenthood journey; therefore, she took it upon herself to create one.

A Vital Instrument For The LGBTQ+ Community

What began as a Facebook community has now turned into a full-blown organization/brand that provides a platform for Black queer parents to create deep connections and receive support for themselves and their families. “We deserved a space free from white supremacist norms, free from microaggressions, free from being and feeling bothered, free from our existence being questioned and our families being made to feel invalid,” stated Cooley. The organization serves Black queer parents, soon-to-be parents, stepparents, engaged Godparents, and all other roles involving parenting and raising children across the Black LGBTQ+ community.

Since its inception, xHood has been a vital instrument for Black queer parents. The organization offers a community for their members to vent, learn, heal, and access resources. It also allows them to cultivate their parenting skills for their unique situations.

“Our members are able to learn, teach, laugh, and just be. We can ask questions and celebrate our families without fear of commentary that would aim to make us feel like an abomination,” said Cooley.

xHood has reached extraordinary heights within the last year. The organization is gearing up for its inaugural Black Parent Pride Summit taking place in Atlanta on June 25th and 26th. This event will be the first of its kind. The purpose of this event is to connect Black queer parents. It will also give them the tools they need to build healthy families. The summit will consist of panels, workshops, a resource fair, and social activations.

For more information on the event or to attend, click here. For details on xHood, click here.

LGTBQ+ Organization XHood Provides Services And Resources For Black Queer Parents was originally published on hellobeautiful.com