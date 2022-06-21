Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Powerful Words (June 21st)

POWERFUL WORDS

There is so much power in quieting our minds and listening to the voice of God as he speaks directly to us. We must learn to recognize His voice above any other sound. God has the power and the ability to speak to any situation we going through, under any circumstance.

Since the beginning of time, God has begun powerful works with a powerful word. When we listen for Him to speak, we ready ourselves for him to do those works in and through us.

Prayer:

Lord, I want to be someone who does powerful works for your kingdom. I know that I cannot do them without the words from your mouth. Let me be a listener who both absorbs your Word as changed by it.

Scripture:

Ezekiel 3:10 (NLT) Son of man, let all my words sink deep into your own heart first. Listen to them carefully for yourself.

source: Be Still and Know 365 Day Devotion

