Teenager killed & 3 Adults Including Police Officer Injured in DC Shooting Sunday

A minor was killed and three people, including a D.C. police officer, were shot Sunday, June 19th on 14th and U street in Northwest, authorities said. The two adults and the officer are recovering at a hospital, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee shared in a press conference. He also informed the community that the teenage was a 15-year-old male and he has unfortunately died.
This story is still developing.
