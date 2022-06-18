Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey attended the Songwriters Hall of Fame donning an Oscar de la Renta gown that was absolutely everything!

Styled by DiAndre Tristan, the custom gown featured sparkly detailing and a sheer skirt that dropped to the floor. She paired the look with sheer gloves and an elegant necklace, earrings, and bracelet. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs in soft curls that were parted over to one side and donned a face that was beat to perfection.

The legendary songstress took to Instagram to show off the look and her appreciation for being inducted into the Hall of Fame, writing, “Thank you #SHOF @songwritershof ,” as the post’s caption.

Check it out below.

She then shared another look with her 10.9 million Instagram followers, this time a joint photo with the Song Writer’s Hall of Fame’s Instagram page. “Congratulations to our inductee @mariahcarey! Your catalog is truly inspiring! #SHOF2022,” the caption read. Check it out below.

Leave it up to MiMi to be honored with this award, and look good while doing it! Congratulations to Mariah Carey on this incredible honor!

Don’t miss…

Mariah Carey Reminds Us That She’s The Queen Of Christmas With Pumpkin Smash IG Post: ‘It’s Time’

Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect Rap To Wash Your Hands To

Mariah Carey Wore A Custom Oscar de la Renta Gown To The Songwriters Hall Of Fame That Was Everything! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com