Jane Hubert is one of three performers added to AMC’s new original series Demascus. The half-hour series from AMC Studios will debut next year.

Demascus is a half-hour series, which focuses on Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.

The series is described as, “a comedic, genre-fluid, coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus’ personal question: ‘Who am I?’”

The upcoming series was created by accomplished writer and playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisohlm, who most people recognize for classic Black film, Boomerang. The series is executive produced by Mark Jonson’s Gran Via Productions. Kirk More and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners. Myki Bajaj of Gran Via Productions also serves as a producer.

AMC recently announced rounding out the cast for the original series after previously announcing the ensemble cast. Okieriete Onaodowan stars as Demascus.

New cast members include Jane Hubert as Dr. Bonnetville, a psychotherapist with a quick wit and a smart mouth; she uses her patented blend of apathy and cutting edge technology to aid her patients on their quests for personal growth.

Caleb Eberhardt will appear as Redd, Demascus’ Bohemian artist best friend who is a reformed reprobate stumbling into adulthood, and he’s determined to take Demascus with him.

Lastly, Shakira Ja’nai Paye will star as Naomi, an alluring performer who captures Demascus’ heart and imagination during a chance meeting; she’s a haunting missed connection and he can’t stop wondering: “what if?”

Be sure to catch the debut season of AMC’s original series Demascus featuring six episodes in 2023.

Jane Hubert Is Added To New, Original AMC Series ‘Demascus’ was originally published on globalgrind.com