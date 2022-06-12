Roddy Ricch Arrested on Weapons Charges Before Governor’s Ball Set

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Well, this is not good.

Grammy-winning rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested yesterday (June 11) on weapons charges, moments before he was set to take the stage at the Governor’s Ball in Queens, NY.

TMZ reports that the rapper and his entourage arrived at the security checkpoint to enter the festival. Law enforcement searched the car and found a loaded firearm inside their vehicle. 9 rounds of ammo and a large capacity magazine were also found.

As a result, Roddy and two others were promptly arrested, and the Governor’s Ball officials announced that his set was canceled.

Roddy is now charged with 4 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of that device. As of this morning, Roddy is still in police custody, awaiting arraignment.

This is just the latest cancellation that the Governor’s Ball Festival had to deal with this year. It was previously reported that Migos had to cancel their headlining set earlier this week. Lil Wayne was set to replace them, but he, too, cancelled at the last minute because of flight issues. A$AP Ferg ultimately replaced him.

As for Roddy, this is a developing story, so we’ll keep you posted.

