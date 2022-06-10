For The Ballers: The Balvenie Launches New Rare Marriages Range

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Whisky, as it’s largely spelled outside of the United States, comes in a variety of expressions and price points. For the big ballers out there, The Balvenie just launched its new Rare Marriages range that the whisky lovers out there might want to invest in when they’re ready to splurge.

The Balvenie’s Rare Marriages range of expressions launched this week, featuring three luxury Scotch whiskies which include updated preexisting offerings, The Balvenie Thirty, and The Balvenie Forty. The newest expression in the range is the Balvenie Twenty-Five. Under the guidance of Malt Master, David C. Stewart MBE, the Rare Marriages selection is meant to impress even the most hardened and experienced whisky fan.

“The Balvenie Rare Marriages Range is designed to unveil the intricacies of our whisky in a bold marriage of extraordinary character,” Stewart said in a statement. “This range, made from casks that have stood the important test of time, has a distinct profile and experience which we have designed to reveal the wonderful depth of The Balvenie Single Malt.”

Neil Strachan, U.S. Ambassador, added, “The Balvenie is dedicated to tradition through generations of family-owned, handcrafted whisky, allowing us to create a simple yet complex spirit that spans decades.”

Naomi Leslie, U.S. Ambassador, The Balvenie, chimed in with, “Our newly released Twenty-Five is a beautifully unexpected whisky, revealing layers of candied ginger, toasted coconut, and hints of black pepper as you continue to sip and enjoy.”

The Twenty-Five was created via Stewart selecting the choicest American and European Oak casks to bring out the best in flavor. The whisky matured for 25 years as per the expression’s namesake. The casks are then married together in the company’s Traditional Oak Tuns to complete the winning finish.

Now on to the good part.

The prices for The Balvenie Twenty-Five start at a suggested MSRP of $799.00. The Thirty’s suggested retail price is $2,400, and the Forty clocks in at $6,750. To learn more, visit the brand’s website here.

—

Photo: William Grant & Sons

For The Ballers: The Balvenie Launches New Rare Marriages Range was originally published on cassiuslife.com