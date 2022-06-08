Megan Thee Stallion Shines In Mugler’s 2022 Spring/Summer Collection Film

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion has done it all from selling out shows with her Grammy-award-winning hits to opening up her very own Popeyes franchise. Now, the dynamic rapper can add runway fashionista to her list of achievements.

The Houston Hottie was recently featured in Mugler’s spring/summer 2022 collection video where she stunned in a custom denim cut-out bodysuit. On June 8, the 27-year-old celeb shared a brief snippet from the riveting promo on Instagram that showed her dancing and swinging her long tresses from side to side.

At one point in the clip, Meg turned around, showing off her toned derriere in the curve-hugging body suit.

During a recent interview with Vogue, Meg gushed about the big opportunity, and according to the star, she and Mugler’s new creative director Casey Cadwallader became so close after they filmed the shoot that she enlisted his help for her “Plan B” music video.

“I was just so mind was blown by all the clothes, the hair, the makeup, the sets, the way it all came together,” said the rapper, who also performs under the moniker Tina Snow. “When I figured out it was Casey who put it all together, I just thought he was so amazing and so talented, and I bet he would be so good at doing a music video.”

Turns out the star’s suspicions were right. Cadwallader served as both the director and the designer of the provocative Mugler looks seen throughout the video. If you remember, Meg actually wore the same sleek custom body suit she dons in the video during her performance back in March at the Billboard Music Awards.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker told the fashion publication that she wanted to showcase her raw lyricism and beauty in the stripped-back visual.

“I want it to get back to me. I want you to hear my music, I want you to see me perform, and I feel like up against that all black, the viewer got to really just get into what I was saying. It wasn’t overshadowed by green screen and all kinds of craziness, it was just about the fashion and the music,” she added.

Check out Meg’s appearance in Mugler’s full 2022 spring-summer collection film below.

Megan Thee Stallion Shines In Mugler’s 2022 Spring/Summer Collection Film was originally published on hellobeautiful.com