The first full trailer for Black Adam has finally arrived and like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson loves to constantly remind us with the arrival of the character, “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.”

It’s Good To Be Bad When Your Black Adam

The Rock has been teasing what he describes as a “passion project” for years, and now we are getting our first decent look at DC’s upcoming big-budget film based on the antihero. In the roughly two-minute trailer, we get a brief rundown on the titular character’s tortured past and a look at the other heroes and villains who will be in the film.

Johnson’s Black Adam is an enslaved person who dies and is “reborn as a god” who goes off the deep end after his son “sacrificed his life” to save him. The trailer hints at Black Adam tip-toeing the line of being a hero and villain who chooses to kill his foes rather than to bring them in alive.

His motives are questioned by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and he reminds the god heroes don’t kill people with Black Adam confidently responding, “I do.”

Black Adam looks to be the world’s only hope, with Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan) telling the powerful god at the end of the trailer he could be the world’s destroyer or its savior.

It looks like he will find a happy medium in the movie.

Official synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods— and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Bodhi Sabongui as Amon.

The film thunders into theaters on October 21. Peep the trailer below.

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures / Black Adam

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Delivers A Dark Brand of Justice In New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer was originally published on cassiuslife.com