Dwayne Johnson Will Smash Into Theaters This Fall As ‘Black Adam’

If you’ve been wondering when you can expect to see Dwayne Johnson make his debut as ‘Black Adam‘ like the rest of the world, we finally have an answer for you!

After development of the movie was pushed back multiple times, the antihero film will finally hit theaters in the fall. In 2014, Johnson expressed interest in playing the character in 2019’s ‘Shazam‘ as the main protagonist but the producers decided that giving him his own film would be a better idea. Now, Johnson will have the opportunity to redefine what it means to be a hero in the action adventure directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Here’s the synopsis of the film:

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods— and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

In the official trailer released today (June 8), we get our first glimpse of Black Adam and his moral dilemma as he decides if he wants to be the destroyer of the world or its savior. You can watch the action-packed trailer below.

Black Adam’s not the only hero who’ll grace our screens. We’ll be introduced to DC’s Justice Society of America for the first time in a live-action movie. The cast of the superhero team includes Aldis Hodge (‘City on a Hill,’ ‘One Night In Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (‘Sex/Life,’ ‘Rush Hour 3’) as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari (‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ ‘The Mummy’) as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell (‘Voyagers,’ ‘Trinkets’) as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (‘A Million Little Things’) as Amon and Pierce Brosnan (James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed ‘Black Adam’ from a screenplay and screen story by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film is produced by New Line Cinema, DC Films, Seven Bucks Productions and FlynnPictureCO. Dwayne Johnson not only stars in the film but served as a producer alongside Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Danny Garcia. Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon were executive producers.

The film, which will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, will hit theaters and IMAX internationally beginning October 19 and in North America on October 21. Let us know how excited you are to see Black Adam’s story unfold this fall in the comments and stay up to date on all things revolving around the film by following its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Dwayne Johnson Will Smash Into Theaters This Fall As ‘Black Adam’ was originally published on globalgrind.com