The influence of Virgil Abloh is outlasting his imprints at Off-White and Louis Vuitton.

Abloh had an affinity for streetwear which included a love for legendary NYC skate brand Supreme. The late designer — who was friends with founder James Jebbia– even created his own box logo with Supreme dubbed the MCA “Figures of Speech” tee. However, the BOGO ditches the signature red logo and opts to reinterpret the pan-African flag colors of red, black, and green.

It was initially debuted at Abloh’s “Figure of Speech” exhibition at Chicago’s Museum Of Contemporary Arts back in June 2019, and many fans thought they’d never get a chance to cop it.

But according to, streetwear aficionado DropsbyJay, who is usually correct when it comes to pending drops, hinted that the item could be released soon.

“Ever since that event, there have been sitings of this Box Logo Tee from time to time. Appears Supreme will possibly be releasing this Box Logo Tee with proceeds being donated to Virgil’s “POSTMODERN” and other select charities. Stay tuned as we should be getting more details soon,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a picture of Chicago rapper Chief Keef rocking the tee while draped in diamonds.

The exhibit showcased Abloh’s most pivotal moments in his 20-year career broken down into seven parts “Early Work,” “Fashion,” “Music,” “Intermezzo,” “Black Gaze,” “Design,” and “The End.” The sections chronicle his Pyrex Vision days, his reworking of bold texts that became a staple in Off-White’s design language, the creative direction he accomplished for Kanye West’s DONDA firm, and designing the cover for his Chicago brethren’s 2013 album Yeezus.

The sample tee went on sale for $10,000 at Duke’s Archives in 2020, after it was first announced that a wider release was canceled. But now that it looks like plans have changed, the proceeds will thankfully be donated to Virgil’s “POSTMODERN” Fashion Scholarship fund.

Virgil Abloh’s Pan-African Supreme Tee Could Be Releasing Soon was originally published on cassiuslife.com