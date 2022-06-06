Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Backtracks Comment About “Happy Endings” Not Being Illegal

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Deshaun Watson’s legal woes have taken another turn for the worse.

The embattled NFL quarterback’s lawyer Rusty Hardin is now backpedaling on some statements he made during an interview on SportsRadio 610 about the legality of getting sexually satisfied at the end of a massage.

“I don’t know how many men are out there now that have a massage, and perhaps there was occasionally a happy ending. Alright, maybe there is nobody in your listening audience that ever happens to. I do want to point out that if it has happened, it’s not a crime unless you pay somebody extra to give you some type of sexual activity it’s not a crime,” he said on the Houston radio show hosted by Seth Payne Sean Pendergast. “So, at the end of the day, that’s another thing that would reflect on, doing something or saying something in a way that makes you uncomfortable is not a crime, and so we let two grand juries find that, and nobody seems to want to listen.”

Hardin later tried to clean up that interview by releasing a statement saying that Watson did nothing wrong and attempting to reinforce that his client didn’t pay for sex. He said he was talking hypothetically, but he clearly wasn’t doing his client any favors.

“I have reiterated to others it’s not OK to do anything that a woman does not agree to do. These women have alleged assault in their pleadings. I was speaking in a hypothetical situation. If there is a consensual sexual encounter after a massage, that is not a crime nor the basis for a civil lawsuit. I was not talking about what Deshaun did or did not do or expected or did not expect.”

Watson has avoided criminal charges in the 24 accusations he has of forcing his way to happy endings with massage therapists but has a ton of alleged sexual misconduct civil suits he’s still facing.

He’s currently rebranding himself on the football field since he signed a monstrous five-year, $230 million guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Browns.

