Future “Puffin On Zootiez,” BLK ODYSSY ft. Benny The Butcher & George Clinton “Benny’s Got A Gun” & More | Daily Visuals

The man known as the “Toxic King” is all in his element these days what with his darts aimed at Lori Harvey just a month after being named the best rapper alive and whatnot.

Looking to continue his hot streak, Future keeps his latest album I Never Liked You buzzing with some new visuals to “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ” where he keeps things simple and just dances away to the beat while flossing a bedazzled jacket that probably costs more than your car.

Elsewhere Benny The Butcher continues to collect every available bag and in the visuals to BLK ODYSSY’s “Benny’s Got A Gun,” the Butcher follows a man who’s been beaten to a pulp and eventually decides to exact vengeance on his perpetrators.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A$AP Ant and Curren$y, D Flowers, and more.

FUTURE – “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ”

BLK ODYSSY FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER & GEORGE CLINTON – “BENNY’S GOT A GUN”

A$AP ANT & CURREN$Y – “3AM N NEW ORLEANS”

D FLOWERS – “N*GGAS TELLIN’”

JUNGLE – “GOOD TIMES/PROBLEMZ”

KWENGFACE & DUSTY LOCANE – “STEP OUT”

BABYFACE RAY FT. VEEZE – “SPENDING SPREE”

