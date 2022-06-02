Frank Ocean Is In Talks To Make His Directorial Debut With A24

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Frank Ocean is allegedly in talks to write and direct his own feature film with A24.

Sources at Discussing Film exclusively announced that Frank Ocean is looking to write his first feature film with distributors A24 and 2AM on board to make it happen.

Though fans would much rather more music from the beloved musician, this is a new path many fans are interested in exploring from Ocean. He already has a plethora of musical achievements under his belt. Frank Ocean has two Grammy awards, the Brit Award for Best International Male Solo Artist, and his two studio releases, Channel Orange and Blond, are both currently listed in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. He was also named as one of the 100 most influential people by TIME in 2013.

Frank exploring the world of film is an exciting announcement, but it is not his first venture into filmmaking as he wrote and directed Endless in 2016, which is a visual album released exclusively on Apple Music. The 46-minute performance was live streamed and showcased Frank Ocean building a staircase.

Ocean is said to be currently working with production company 2AM on his potential feature film, should it be released. 2AM is a relatively new studio, having only developed two films so far. One of which is A24’s highly-anticipated slasher film, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which releases this August from director Halina Reijn and stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, and Myha’la Herrold. The other film is titled Past Lives, which is another A24 film yet to be released. The Celine Song-directed drama film focuses on family re-connection.

2AM Executives Julia Oh and David Hinojosa are overseeing Frank Ocean’s potential feature debut. The two have previously worked on films such as Vox Lux, American Woman, Shirley, Zola, Mothering Sunday, and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Frank Ocean previously worked with A24 on the forward for the screenplay book release of Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight. He was also greatly featured throughout Trey Edward Schults’ Waves.

Discussing Film says that pending Frank Ocean’s availability, they hope to begin filming sometime this Fall and have production wrapped before the New Year. Sources shared that Ocean has already scouted New Mexico as a potential location to film his feature directorial debut.

The “Moon River” singer is expected to headline Coachella in 2023. Discussions are still ongoing between him and the various parties involved to ensure that his current scheduling commitments will align with a feature directorial debut.

Plot details are currently unknown for this film. There is no official title but sources share that the project is being referenced by some internally as Philly.

