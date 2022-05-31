Getting to the InstaBAG: A New Study Reveals The Most Influential Star of ‘Stranger Things’

Fans can’t stop talking about the chilling new season of Stranger Things. A new study reveals that the most influential star from Season 4 of the hit Netflix series is Millie Bobby Brown.

Brown tops this season’s ‘Instagram Rich List,’ earning $161 thousand per sponsored post. The research was conducted by online casino experts AskGamblers , where they examined the social media profiles of each celebrity to see who has the most influential social media presence and how much they earn per sponsored Instagram post.

Brown, who plays one of lead charaacters Eleven, took the top earning spot. She earns up to $161,214 per post. The actress also has the highest follower count in the ranking with 48.7 million followers and an above-average engagement rate of 4.9 percent, making her account ideal for sponsorship opportunities.

Since the show debuted in 2016, Brown has partnered with major brands from Samsung to Converse. She also made her feature film debut and launched her own cosmetics line, ‘Florence by Mills.’ All of these factors contribute to her increasing popularity and influence on the platform.

And, for the rest of the cast:

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, is revealed as the second most influential star of the show’s latest season. The actor has the second-highest Instagram following of 21.2 million, allowing him to earn a potential of $70,158 per sponsored post on Instagram.

Noah Schnapp can expect to earn an average of up to $67,163 per sponsored post, making him the third most influential star of the Netflix series. Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the show, has 20.3 million followers and an engagement rate of 8%, making his Instagram account ideal for sponsorship deals.

The fourth most influential cast member is Sadie Sink. Sink joined the cast in season two as Max Mayfield. She can expect to earn up to $51,641 per sponsored post due to having 15.6 million followers and the second-highest engagement rate of the cast on Instagram, at 10.6%.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, can expect to earn up to $45,576 per sponsored post, making him the fifth most influential star of the show due to his 13.6 million Instagram followers.

Natalia Dyer, who plays the character Nancy Wheeler, also ranks as one of the most influential stars of the show, placing ninth overall. Dyer can earn up to $20,315 per post on Instagram, due to having the highest engagement rate of the cast, with 15%, and based on her following of 6.1 million.

Get that a money, Millie!

