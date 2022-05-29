Yung Miami Wears Gold To Perfection In Latest IG Pic

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer fashion sense in an all-gold ensemble that had us swooning.

Taking to the platform, the “Top Notch” rapper donned a chain-like gold bra and matching high waisted gold cargo shorts that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. She paired the look with pointed toe tan booties and accessorized the look with a gold chain handbag to match her gold chain bra-top. She wore her hair long and straight down with a middle part while her locs dropped her back and showed off her sexy look by posing from various angles for her IG photoset.

“Sh** on h#e$ like it’s a hobby,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below.

“Ate ,” one of the rapper’s followers captioned the photo set while another wrote, “Sheeshhh ,” and JT, the rapper’s City Girls groupmate, left an array of heart eye emojis underneath the fashionable post.

Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s sexy fit?

