Watch: Fat Joe Admits He Played Himself By Beefing With Jay-Z

Fat Joe is now a much wiser Fat Joe. The Don has admitted he was wrong by beefing with Jay-Z and the Roc-A-Fella Records crew.

As per Hype Beast you can always count on the South Bronx native for a great interview. In his latest Q&A he sat down with Math Hoffa and crew on the My Expert Opinion podcast. They got him to discuss a variety of topics including his historic beef with Jay-Z. With no hesitation the “John Blaze” MC admitted his culpability in the situation and made it clear it is one of his biggest regrets.

“One of the greatest friendships, admiration and love, I played myself. With everything that happened with us and Roc-A-Fella and all that was Fat Joe’s doing, and I played myself, and I was wrong,” he revealed. “I wasted 10, 15 years we could have got money with each other. I ain’t going lie, ever since I started f*cking with Jay-Z, I’ve been getting paid.”

While Fat Joe has never explained what exactly caused the tension between the two parties some of his lines on “Lean Back” were pretty clear shots at Hov and their Rucker Basketball rivalry (“I don’t wanna speak about the Rucker/Not even Pee Wee Kirkland could imagine this/My n***a didn’t have to play to win the championship”).

You can watch Fat Joe further explain his remorse below.

Photo: @MATHHOFFA

