Dr. Jeff Menzies & NYC Councilman Charles Barron l The Carl Nelson Show

Doctor of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzies returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Jeff will examine how the controversial deaths of Blacks in this country affect the African American psyche. Dr. Jeff will explain how the trauma of being brutalized by others manifests itself in our community. Before Dr. Jeff, NYC Councilman Charles Barron on radical Black Politics as outlined in his book, Speaking Truth to Power.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET.

