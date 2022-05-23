Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Talk about a VERY close call!

TMZ is reporting that a man was just arrested after making a bomb threat at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. In the report obtained from Atlanta PD, the suspect, identified as Alrasheed Coles, called the studio on April 13 and asked to speak with Perry directly. When the receptionist informed him that communicating with the media mogul was impossible, Coles began speaking gibberish.

The receptionist was, understandably, freaked out and hung up the phone and blocked his number. However, she found a voicemail that Coles left, in which he allegedly threatened to blow the studio up. Atlanta PD was contacted shortly after.

Coles was eventually tracked down and arrested for making terroristic threats, a felony, and briefly detained at Fulton County Jail. As of press time, Coles is now out on a $5K bond.

Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Tyler Perry Studios was originally published on foxync.com