LISTEN: Deante Hitchcock Releases ‘Callin’ All My Children’ Two-Pack

Today (May 17), Grammy-nominated rapper Deante’ Hitchcock released ‘Callin’ All My Children,’ out now via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records. The two-pack is the latest taste of new music from the critically acclaimed Atlanta artist as he gears top for his anticipated sophomore album late this year. You can listen here.

A combination of the project’s track titles, ‘Callin’ All My Children’ is a unique mix of Deante’s southern rap roots blended with retro production influences. Hitchcock is joined by Mississippi rapper and producer Big K.R.I.T. and Compton’s Westside Boogie on the track ‘Callin.’ Each artist volleys back and forth on their respective verses over a booming bass line with a seductive R&B hook.

On the second track, ‘All My Children,’ Deante’s rap skills are showcased at their most potent. With his powerhouse lyricism on full display, he poetically raps about his come up as an artist.

‘Callin’ All My Children’ is the latest in a run of relationship-driven releases set to come from Deante’ this year. It follows the single ‘Alone‘ and his Valentine’s Day-themed EP ‘Everyday the 14th‘ in February. The EP received critical acclaim as it was featured in XXL, Hypebeast, HipHopDX, Okayplayer, and more as one of the ‘Best New Releases.’

This is not new for Deante’, who’s been working hard by releasing mixtapes and videos since he decided to drop out of Georgia Southern University. These mixtapes and videos created an undeniable buzz for the rapper along with his social media freestyle videos. The notoriety led him to open for artists such as Lil Uzi Vert and Yo Gotti. He would eventually go on to sign a recording deal with Mark Pitts’ ByStorm Entertainment.

Deante’ locked down a highly coveted spot on the Grammy-nominated J. Cole and Dreamville compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III (currently RIAA-certified Platinum) after an impressive streak of EPs (Good, So Much for Good Luck, Just A Sample, Just A Sample 2). His debut album ‘BETTER’ was released in 2020 on ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records. The album featured 6LACK, JID, Young Nudy, Miguel and St. Beauty. The deluxe version was released later that year. Guapdad 4000, Kenny Mason, Ro James and more graced the project.

The projects solidified Deante’ as a must-watch artist within the next wave of Southern rap. To keep up with all things Deante’, be sure to follow him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and his website. Also, be sure to let us know what you think about ‘Callin’ All My Children’ in the comments.

