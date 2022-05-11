Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Pusha T may not have a bone to pick with Drake anymore as Drizzy and Kanye West have officially squashed their beef, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be biting his tongue when talking about his one-time rival.

In a recent interview with Nore on Drink Champs, the It’s Almost Dry artist spoke on Kanye West and Drake and revealed that he doesn’t think the two make beautiful music together. When talking about Drizzy and Ye getting over their drama, Pusha said “I felt like it was good for them. They play an industry game. I feel like that’s gonna work for them and what they do,” but then took a little swipe at their union saying “I don’t even think they make good music together. That’s the wildest part. There ain’t even a hot record. Name it.”

Well, he’s not wrong. Though both men are geniuses at their crafts, they don’t have a collaboration record that’s considered timeless or even a smash hit. “Find Your Love” is probably the closest thing they have to being considered “great.” Just sayin.

Still, Pusha understands why they both moved on from their drama and said “Kanye looked amazing!” at the Free Larry Hover concert Drake and Ye put together at the end of last year. Of course Pusha’s gonna feel that way.

Check out Pusha T talk about the Drake situation around the 35:00 minute mark of their three hour conversation and let us know if you think Pusha has a point about the lack of chemistry between Kanye and Drake in the comments section below.

Pusha T Says He Doesn’t Think Kanye West & Drake Make Good Music Together was originally published on hiphopwired.com