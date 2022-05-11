Nike Claims StockX Sold Them Four Bootleg Pairs Of Sneakers In Latest Court Filing

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A few months ago Nike got into a legal tussle with sneaker reselling website StockX when they slapped them with a lawsuit for selling unauthorized NFT’s of Nike sneakers. But now Nike decided to take things a step further and is accusing StockX of selling counterfeit kicks to unsuspecting customers.

According to Bloomberg, Nike went to court to throw dirt on StockX’s reputation by alleging that they purchased four pairs of their own product on their platform website and what they got in return were bandooloo sneakers that were being passed off as authentic.

In their amended lawsuit Nike went on to state, “Those four pairs of counterfeit shoes were all purchased within a short two-month period on StockX’s platform, all had affixed to them StockX’s ‘Verified Authentic’ hangtag and all came with a paper receipt from StockX in the shoe box stating that the condition of the shoes is ‘100% Authentic.’”

They were not, allegedly.

One of the shoes that turned out to be fugzai were a pair of “Patent Bred” Air Jordan 1’s OG High’s that have been one of the hottest sneakers out in these streets for the past few months. If anyone would know a bootleg pair of Jordans from an authentic pair, it would be Nike.

The sneaker sting comes after StockX refuted Nike’s claims that StockX was infringing on its copyright by selling NFT’s of their sneakers and were “blatantly freeriding” on the Nike trademark. StockX clapped back by arguing that selling NFT’s of sneakers are “no different than major e-commerce retailers and marketplaces who use images and descriptions of products to sell physical sneakers and other goods, which consumers see (and are not confused by) every single day.”

Well, now Nike done took things up a notch and bagged StockX passing off counterfeit Nike kicks as authentic. A claim that civilians sneakerheads have thrown out there in the past few years.

StockX hasn’t released a statement addressing Nike’s allegations but whatever they say in response we doubt it’ll help their already shaken credibility.

Nike Claims StockX Sold Them Four Bootleg Pairs Of Sneakers In Latest Court Filing was originally published on hiphopwired.com