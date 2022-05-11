L’s On Deck: The Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 Slated To Drop This Month

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

With the anger of the Astroworld tragedy having subsided and people moving on from the horrible events that claimed the lives of 10 people and apparently opened a portal to hell (it did not), Nike will finally be moving forward with the release of the highly-anticipated Travis Scott Air Max 1’s that were supposed to have dropped last December.

Hypebeast is reporting that the long-awaited sneaker collaboration will finally be seeing the light of day later this month when Nike drops not only the Travis Scott Air Max 1’s in a few different colorways (“Baroque Brown,” and Saturn Gold” ), but also some “Cactus Jack” Air Trainer 1’s in three color schemes including “Wheat,” “Cave Stone,” and “Grey Haze.”

Defining features include Bohemian-patterned nylon straps running below the collars, rounded cord laces, and mismatched Nike and Cactus Jack pennons stitched onto the heels. Additional co-branding accents are printed on the insoles and new La Flame rubber logos are found on the tongue tabs. Rounding out the design are stacked two-tone sole units and rubber outsoles with the Air Trainer 1s featuring additional “CACT.US CORPORATION” branding on forefoot straps and rear zipper pockets.

Originally slated to drop on December 16, 2021, the tragic events at Astroworld caused an uproar amongst Travis Scott fans and caused Nike to cancel the release with only a few pairs being sold at Astroworld which ended up on the resale market for thousands of dollars. Now that Nike’s opened that vault back up the kicks will finally be making their way into the hands of eager sneaker heads and collectors who’ve been waiting on these since last year.

For now the sneakers are slated for a May 27th release on Nike, but if Nike’s proven anything in the past few years it’s that release dates are not set in stone and can be changed at the last second.

Retail for the sneakers are set at $160 but if you miss out expect to drop at least $1,000 on the secondary market for the Air Max 1’s. The Trainers will probably run you $300-$500 as their isn’t much hype behind those. Just sayin.’

