Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For May 4th, 2022

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of May 4th, 2022:

Get the cliff notes below:

Aries: You’ve become a professional naked selfie taker. Well, when you count the filters, the angles, and the lighting.

Taurus: You may not be bathing enough if you take a shower and you leave a ring around your shower.

Gemini: You might be petty if you look up your man’s ex-girlfriends to see what they look like.

Cancer: Stop debating stuff you know nothing about you just don’t know about it.

Leo: The good thing about what’s going on right now. You now have the time to write back all your friends that are locked down.

Virgo: I know you have to use your imagination. However, virtually buying weed and smoking it virtually could be a problem.

Libra: You’re wrong for naming your newborn after a seasoning.

Scorpio: Your take is on me yet you always know just how far then you can go past it.

Sagittarius: Remember your Uncle was real good at reinventing history. He be lying.

Capricorn: Stop wearing clothes too small for you. You’re doing it yourself.

Aquarius: You know your dog has rabies but you won’t take him to the vet. You got excuses. Now “he’s just foaming a little bit at the mouth but he’s okay. He’s not growling he’s smiling.”

Pisces: Why is your crazy uncle showing your kids how to inconspicuously pee outside?

