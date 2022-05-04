Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

European fans of American football rejoice. The NFL is heading back across the pond this upcoming season and will feature three of the NFL’s worst franchises.

The NFL announced its schedule of London games going down during the 2022 season, and it will feature six teams, five of them who have played across the pond already. Two of the 2022 NFL London games will be played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans will see Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers play their first international game against the painfully bad New York Giants Sunday, October 9. This marks the third time the Giants have played in the UK after winning the inaugural London games in 2007 held at Wembley Stadium.

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings have faced off against each other three times in overseas play, making their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium debuts on Sunday, October 2.

The abysmal Jacksonville Jaguars will be heading back to the UK to take on the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30. The Jaguars played at Tottenham Hotspur last season. The return to Wembley marks the first time team has played in the stadium since 2019, having played there for seven straight seasons. The Broncos will be making their first trip to the UK since 2010.

The UK is not the only place seeing international NFL action. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Seattle Seahawks in Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on November 13. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca on November 21.

For our readers across the pond, tickets officially go on sale in June, the NFL announced with exact dates being revealed in May. You can register here to keep up with the latest info.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NFL Announces 3 of Its Worst Teams During The 2021 Season Will Be Playing In Its 2022 London Games was originally published on cassiuslife.com