Supreme & Nike Collaborate To Remix The Zoom Air Flight 95

Once again it’s on!

With Spring ’22 in full swing it’s that time of year when Supreme and Nike unveil their seasonal collaboration for hypebeasts to indulge in and this time around Supreme will be remixing Nike’s OG silhouette the Zoom Air Flight 95. According to Supreme, the new Supreme/Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 will be dropping exclusively on their website this Thursday (May 5) in three distinct colorways of black, brown, and light blue.

Boasting a paisley pattern on the base of the sneakers, the Supreme Flight 95’s also “features a suede and leather upper with printed pattern, rubber outsole with Zoom Air unit in heel, raised logo TPU windows at midsole, tongue and shank; mesh tongue with suede tongue panel and terry tongue lining; embroidered logos at toe and side; and embroidered graphic at woven heel loop.”

These joints go pretty hard.

Best believe bots will be ready to pounce on these joints as soon as they become available so best of luck to anyone trying to lock down a pair. On the bright side, resale prices on these probably won’t be ridiculous as this particular silhouette isn’t the most popular out on these streets so if you miss out on retail you won’t have to break the bank to get yourself a pair on the secondary market.

Look at the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck come Thursday morning in the comments section below.

