Few clothing items are as iconic as the Ralph Lauren Polo, and now there’s a book to prove it.

The legendary American fashion house now has a page-turner exploring the history behind the iconic collared shirt in a hefty 544-page book published by Rizzoli New York.

The coffee table book is titled Ralph Lauren’s POLO SHIRT and even features an introduction by the brand’s namesake Mr. Ralph Lauren, a foreword by documentarist Ken Burns, and an afterword by his son David Lauren who currently serves as vice-chairman of Ralph Lauren Corp.

Packed with over 400 historical photos to accompany descriptive stories, the shirt’s origins are explained as well as famous people speaking on their personal relationship with the threads. Groundbreaking collaboration with events like US Open, Wimbledon, and the US Olympics are also explored.

“The polo shirt is to Ralph Lauren what Mickey Mouse is to Disney or the Statue of Liberty is to New York,” reads the book’s first lines. “It’s the signature of the company Ralph Lauren created over five decades ago, a symbol that conjures up not only a luxurious way of living, but a chic casualness and ease that has become a cornerstone of American style itself.”

To promote the book, the company — which is comprised of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren and more– will offer a limited number of vintage and collectible designs featured in the book for purchase in select stores and on the Polo app.

“Ralph Lauren’s POLO SHIRT” coffee table book is available online on the Ralph Lauren website for $36.95, and in true Polo fashion, you get to choose from a bevy of colors.

The Legacy Of Ralph Lauren’s Legendary Polo Shirt Explored In New Coffee Table Book was originally published on cassiuslife.com