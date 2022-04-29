Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA hooper Lamar Odom has cemented his love and admiration for his Los Angeles Lakers teammate, the late Kobe Bryant, on his neck.

Page Six Style has confirmed that Lamar Odom has tattooed the Hall-of-Famer and Laker legend’s face on his neck. Odom first teased his “mentality” tat on Celebrity Big Brother that he got the body ink done after having numerous dreams about Bryants during his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

“It’s just his face. It’s on my neck. When I was in the ‘CBB’ house I dreamed [of] him four or five times,” Odom told Page Six Style during a recent Zoom interview.

“They were really vivid and easy to remember because he was talking to me in the dreams,” he continued. Describing one of the dreams to the celebrity gossip site, Odom said he and Bryant were talking about the afterlife during a 3-point comeptitition. The Black Mamba told him the afterlife is not what everyone thinks it is.

“He just looked back to me and said, ‘LO, the afterlife ain’t what people make it up to be,’ and I just kinda woke up,” the 42-year-old retired Hooper told Page Six Style.

“I’m stunned and shocked, but it could mean a lot of things. It could’ve meant that he misses his people, misses his daughters. Could’ve meant maybe his job wasn’t finished yet. I woke up really emotional after that,” he continued.

The tattoo is not the only way Kobe and his daughter Gigi have been immortalized. Odom also has a custom pendant made by Scoobie da Jeweler of the iconic moment where Bryant is kissing his daughter on the forehead while sitting courtside. The back of the pendant says, “Rest at the end, not in the middle,” a quote made famous by Bryant.

“It’s gaudy, but it’s nice,” Odom revealed. “I wear it when I go out to represent the boy.”

Photo: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty

Mamba Forever: Lamar Odom Tattoos Kobe Bryant’s Face On His Neck After Having Dreams About Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com