Lamar Odom Got A Tattoo of Kobe Bryant On His Neck

Most basketball fans are aware that Lamar Odom’s road to recovery hasn’t only been a rocky one, but it’s often times seemed an impossible one. After being surprisingly traded away from his beloved Los Angeles Lakers in 2011, the NBA Champion’s life infamously spun out of control to the point where he almost lost his life in a brothel in 2015 (Kardashian Kurse?).

Since then he’s been slowly piecing back together his health and his life, and has had a reoccurring role on Celebrity Big Brother where a few weeks ago he teased a “mentality” tattoo that left many wondering what he would have painted on his person. Well, mystery solved as Page Six is reporting that Lo went and got himself a tattoo of Kobe Bryant (R.I.P.) inked on his body. After having dreamt with the NBA legend a few times while on the show, Lamar decided to pay homage to Kobe Bryant by having his likeness tattooed on his neck where all can see.

“It’s just his face. It’s on my neck. When I was in the ‘CBB’ house I dreamed [of] him four or five times,” Odom told Page Six Style over Zoom.

“They were really vivid and easy to remember because he was talking to me in the dreams.”

In one of those dreams, Lamar said he and Kobe were having a three-point shootout before the conversation turned to the hereafter.

He just looked back to me and said, ‘LO, the afterlife ain’t what people make it up to be,’ and I just kinda woke up,” Odom, 42, recalled.

“I’m stunned and shocked, but it could mean a lot of things. It could’ve meant that he misses his people, misses his daughters. Could’ve meant maybe his job wasn’t finished yet. I woke up really emotional after that.”

That’s actually pretty dope. Still, all we can say is take care of yourself, LO. The older folk say that when you begin dreaming with people who passed away that means that your time is coming and they’re just waiting to welcome you to the afterlife.

Hopefully Lamar Odom can maintain his sobriety and health so he can enjoy a long and satisfying life.

Lamar Odom Got A Tattoo of Kobe Bryant On His Neck was originally published on hiphopwired.com