Jose Cuervo Announces Tip It Forward Campaign For Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is fast approaching and it is expected that bartenders and restaurant workers will undoubtedly have a lot on their hands for the annual celebration. To help support those within the service and hospitality industries, Jose Cuervo, the world’s top-selling tequila brand, launched a new “Tip It Forward campaign aimed at easing the burdens of those individuals.

Starting today (April 28), Jose Cuervo is offering randomly selected individuals $10 to tip their favorite bar person as they enjoy Cinco de Mayo (May 5) and all of its revelry. The move supports workers in the industry who face immense pressure to serve patrons and the recent public health stressors certainly added to that. The campaign is Jose Cuervo’s way of saying thank you to those workers who do their best to help patrons have an enjoyable evening.

Along with the handy tips, Jose Cuervo will also match every dollar sent out totaling up to $100,000, and will donate that tally to the nonprofit Another Round Another Rally, which provides reimbursement grants and scholarships to hospitality workers along with emergency financial assistance to help with hardships.

To request your $10 “Tip It Forward bucks, visit this link from today (April 28) through May 5. Enter your name, email address, zip code, and phone number. Winners will be selected daily up until 9:00 p.m. EST on Cinco de Mayon with the funds transferring into your Venmo accounts

If you’re able, try to sweeten the pot and add a little extra. The workers will certainly appreciate it after serving up your favorite Jose Cuervo drinks all night!

Visit Jose Cuervo’s website here.

