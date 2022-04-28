Cops Find Guns At A$AP Rocky Home During Search, Looking For Evidence

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The authorities are saying they found multiple guns in A$AP Rocky’s home during a search. The Harlem rapper is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a Hollywood shooting last year.

The “Goldie” rapper was arrested last week upon his return stateside from a Barbados vacation with his very pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … detectives will run ballistic tests on the weapons … to determine if Rocky was the triggerman.

We’re also told cops will run background on the firearms to determine where they came from, who bought them, or if they’d been reported stolen.

As we reported, Rocky was arrested at a private LAX terminal last week when he and Rihanna returned from Barbados. Rocky was booked for assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the shooting in November in which cops say Rocky and an accomplice got into an argument in Hollywood that escalated to gunfire — the alleged victim’s hand was grazed.

Rocky and he team maintain surprise at the arrest, and his innocence. But apparently the whole point of the surprise arrest was to assure that the authorities could search the rapper’s hope for any potential evidence.

Although he was detained, A$AP Rocky has not been charged.

