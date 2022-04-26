Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzies heads back to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Jeff will discuss anti-male sexism and female-toxic feminity. Dr. Jeff will explain what they are and how to deal with them once you have identified them. Before Dr. Jeff, Marketing expert Overton Wilkins will look at how companies market their products in the inflation age. Overton will also talk about Elon Musks’ acquisition of Twitter and, what it means for the Black Community.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Jeff Menzies & Overton Wilkins l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com