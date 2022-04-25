Steph Curry Launches Junior Golf Tour Through His UNDERRATED Lifestyle Brand

Steph Curry is looking to attach his name to another sport; golf.

While he may not entirely be a scratch golfer, he does want others to join up and diversify the golf course. The NBA Champ wants to make golf more accessible through UNDERRATED, his lifestyle brand, with a mission to empower underrated and underrepresented individuals worldwide.

“UNDERRATED is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment,” explains Curry. “With this inspiration, I am excited to expand the brand into UNDERRATED Golf, which happens to be one of the most inaccessible sports for underrepresented individuals across the globe. UNDERRATED Golf will provide equity, access, and opportunity, recognizing the instrumental role the sport plays as one of the greatest vehicles and connectors for life successes.”

The newly minted golf sector of the company aims to have competitive tournaments throughout the country, with the best players in each region getting recognized for their talents. 24 boys and girls will compete for the Curry Cup to end the inaugural season within a sport that’s remained hard for people of color to enter.

“We are dedicated to enacting real change by creating lanes for boys and girls from underserved communities to gain access to the sport,” said Will Lowery, UNDERRATED Golf Professional and Tour Ambassador.

The AJGA-accredited junior golf tour Tour will be free of charge for players, including travel, lodging, and meals as they take on courses during five events this summer at highly-acclaimed courses across the United States.

“Everybody knows I love the game of golf, and I couldn’t be more excited to extend this love to the best young players around the country,” Curry said in a video released Thursday. “Less than 2% of golfers are people of color, and our Tour provides a platform of equity, access, and opportunity for girls and boys who want to play and compete with the current best players on the AJGA.”

The UNDERRATED Golf Tour will debut at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Chicago on June 21, with stops in Phoenix’s Wickenburg Ranch, Houston’s Golf & Country Club of Houston, and Tampa’s Innisbrook’s Copperhead leading up to the Tour Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from August 28 to 30.

Steph Curry Launches Junior Golf Tour Through His UNDERRATED Lifestyle Brand was originally published on cassiuslife.com