Spirit.Ed: These “Smoky” Cocktails Are The Best Pairing For Your 420 Celebrations

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re noticing a familiar scent in the air today, do keep in mind that it is 420 and people are celebrating as they’re known to do. For those who partake and for those who don’t, we’ve got a couple of cocktails below that are, ahem, “smoky” and stand as perfect pairings for your afternoon and evening enhancements.

Few rappers in Hip-Hop embody the tradition most associated with 420 than Wiz Khalifa and Lil Wayne, and their preferred spirits of choice, McQueen and the Violet Fog gin and Bumbu rum respectively, are solid choices for mixing. Couple these bad boys with a cocktail smoker (we have our eye on SmokeShow ourselves) and it’s a party!

Courtesy of mixologist Angelina McLean is the Violet Fog, using Wiz Khalifa’s favorite gin, McQueen and the Violet Fog. We gotta say, it’s a really solid gin on its own over the rocks or with some tonic water but also mixes wonderfully. Check out how to mix up this cocktail yourself below.

Violet Fog

Made by Angela’s Happy Hour

Ingredients:

2 oz of McQueen and the Violet Fog Gin

1 oz Violet liqueur

0.5 oz Lime juice

0.5 oz Ginger liqueur

Oak wood chips to smoke

Method:

Stir with ice to chill and pour in a coupe glass over ice rose. Smoke in a cocktail smoker with wood chips and garnish with fresh ginger.

Weezy F. Baby famously rapped, “Music up loud with his head in the clouds” on the track “Mona Lisa,” the drink from mixologist Jes AKA The Sauceress borrows the line for the drink listed out below.

Head in the Clouds

Made by The Sauceress

Ingredients:

2 oz Bumbu XO Rum

0.25 oz Allspice Dram

4 Large pineapple chunks

3 Fresh sage leaves

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Small squeeze of lemon

Oak wood chips to smoke

Method:

Muddle pineapple chunks and sage leaves until pulverized. Strain and press through strainer. Combine with remaining ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shaker with ice. Pour into a glass of fresh clear ice cubes. Smoke with oak wood chips. Garnish with dried pineapple slice and sage leaf.

Keeping with the tradition of keeping things hoest on the Spirit.Ed column, we haven’t tried these cocktails but based on our experience with McQueen and the Violet Fog and Bumbu, we’re confident that these will make for some powerful sips. Trust and believe we will try out these cocktails sooner than later!

As always, sip safely and surely!

—

Photo: Getty

Spirit.Ed: These “Smoky” Cocktails Are The Best Pairing For Your 420 Celebrations was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Black America Web: