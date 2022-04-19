Leslie Marant is Philadelphia PD’s First Diversity Officer

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As of today, the Philadelphia Police Department is taking new strides on the path to inclusivity. They have just announced that Leslie Marant is going to be the first-ever Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw took to Twitter to announce the news.

According to a conversation with 6ABC, Leslie Marant believes the Philadelphia Police Department should reflect the diversity of the city.

To make sure that we have policies, practices, procedures, benchmarks and accountability measures that include not only diversity, equity and inclusion efforts but also accessibility. The racial and the gender and LGBTQ and disability numbers of the department should also look like what it looks like in Philadelphia in general.

Commissioner Outlaw believes Marant is more than capable for the job. Leslie Marant has had plenty of experience in the diversity, equity and inclusion space. Marant earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Finance & HR Admin, a Juris Doctorate and a Master’s Degree in Trial Advocacy at Temple University.

She has been a part of Pennsylvania’s inclusion laws for the past 20 years. Marant served as staff attorney for United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. She has also been the Chief of Staff for the Universal Education Company, as well as the former Chief Council to the Pennsylvania Human Relations. She was also the Co-Ambassador for Black Girls RUN! Philadelphia, a running group centered on Black women’s health.

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking to repair and build the trust of the communities, maybe their new hiring will help that cause.

