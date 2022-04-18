Thor Is Ready To Put Down Stormbreaker In First ‘Love and Thunder’ Teaser Trailer

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The first TEASER trailer is here for Thor: Love and Thunder, and we learned what’s going on with Odinson following the events Earth-altering events of Avengers: Endgame.

In the brief trailer, a more fit Thor seemingly puts down Stormbreaker and wants to live a more peaceful life and move on from being a superhero. Thankfully the Guardians of the Galaxy are around to ensure the battles will continue to be fought while the God of Thunder gives his mighty fists a much-needed break.

While giving us a glimpse of what’s to come in the fourth Thor movie, the teaser does a great job of still leaving us guessing about what director and writer Taika Waititi cooked up with this film. We see a very bored-looking Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) who is trying her best to run New Asgard. Thor getting his workout on while teaming up with The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wielding a repaired Mjolnir (it was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok) and possibly taking over the avenging duties and becoming the new Thor.

What we didn’t see is the film’s villain Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) or a really good look at Zeus (Russell Crowe), but at least we know Thor’s rocky buddy Korg voiced by Waititi, is back and will join Thor on his new adventure.

We expect to see a full trailer when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives or possibly as a mid or post-credit scene. Thor: Love and Thunder powers into theaters on July 8.

Step into the teaser trailer below.

Photo: Marvel Studios/ Thor: Love and Thunder

