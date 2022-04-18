Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual.

As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks talking to The Almighty RSO member about their supposed romantic dealings leaked online. The actress and model is an admitted transgender woman so naturally the clip quickly went viral online. This landed on 50 Cent’s petty radar and he posted it on his Instagram account. “LOL OH MY GOD , THIS IS GUY IS CRAZY. @iambenzino” he wrote.

Benzino joined QueenzFlip on The QuietRoom to discuss this incident and was quick to mention how he played role in Fif’s redemption arc. “When I first met 50, you know what I’m saying, this was when he got stabbed up at the radio station. … He got stabbed up at the Hit Factory on 54th Street, the big studio that everybody was going to. … He’s bleeding on the side from getting stabbed, okay?” he explained. “He had no money.”

He went to say that “called [50] a car service and sent him to the hospital. How come he’s never talked about that?” he added. “The point is, I helped that man in a real situation,” he said later, around the 12:31 mark. Me, Benzino, helped 50 Cent. Regardless of anything, I found it in my heart to help that man.”

You can see Benzino discuss 50 Cent and Shauna Brooks below starting at seven minute mark.

