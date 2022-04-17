Nike To Use One Sneaker Box To Ship & House Their New Releases

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

For decades Nike has been known for their innovative and creative products and with climate change a big topic amongst the world’s population, the Swoosh brand is doing their part to help curb global warming any which way they can.

Now the good folk over at Nike are looking how to cut down on double-boxing their product and creating a sneaker box that will more than likely infuriate sneaker collectors who’ll love to have their collection intact and spiffy. According to Nike they’re looking to take their “Move To Zero” initiative to the next level and are adding to their line of shoes that are made with at least 25 percent to 50 percent recycled material by giving those sneakers a sneaker box that doubles as a shipping box. That’s right. The same way you get your sneaker delivered is the same way you’ll have to shelve them. No need to open and get rid of the box they were shipped in.

As to why Nike is taking this step, well, we think it’s pretty obvious given how climate change is effecting the world these days.

“Packaging is sometimes an afterthought,” says Rich Hastings, the mastermind behind Nike’s custom shoebox designs for more than 20 years. “But what people may not realize is that it can have a huge impact on the environment.”

Yes, we already known sneakerheads will complain about getting smashed sneaker boxes and whatnot, but best believe the team over at Nike have prepped for such disasters.

“Rich and team ran a battery of engineering exercises, like crush tests that beat up the box, to make sure it would survive the journey to your door. Those tests helped the team build an even stronger container — and proved that the design could work on a way bigger scale.”

Dudes who use shipping boxes from Nike to ship sneakers they sell themselves are going to be mad as hell that they’ll have to go and pay for shipping boxes going forward. Just sayin.’

Cross your fingers these boxes can handle a harsh cross-country or international trip. Whether or not Nike will be instituting these boxes for 100% of their releases remains to be seen. We kinda doubt you’ll see Air Jordan, Travis Scotts or Off-White collaborations shipped in these joints.

Read more about Nike’s new innovation here and let us know if you’re cool with this or you’re a fan of having separate sneaker and shipping boxes.

Nike To Use One Sneaker Box To Ship & House Their New Releases was originally published on hiphopwired.com

