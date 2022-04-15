Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Peace to the HHW Nation! We’re back with a new update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist and we’re aiming to get back to the consistency you all expect. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests having lots more to say.

This week’s playlist opens up with the return of the sorely-missed ScHoolboy Q and the ear-pleasing “Soccer Dad” which finds The Real Puff Daddy in top form. That’s followed by Kay Flock on “Shake It” featuring an energized Cardi B. EarthGang’s slept-on GHETTO GODS album needs a lot more spins and we feature “WATERBOYZ” with Olu and WowGr8’s Spillage Village cohort, J.I.D., and Dreamville label head J. Cole.

Dave East shows up with “Unbelievable” with a scene-stealing verse from Method Man, and Tee Grizzley’s underrated penchant for storytelling is documented on the single “Robbery Part 3.”

Along with the aforementioned, we’ve got joints from Bas, T.F, Flee Lord, Trina, and Latto, Shia MF Beast, Hus Kingpin, Big Hen, Vince Staples, Jim Jones, Marlon Craft, Sahtyre, Planet Asia, MidaZ The Beast, Kota The Friend, and more.

Check out the list below.

