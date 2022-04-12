‘P-Valley’ Byke! Here’s What To Expect For Mercedes, Autumn, Uncle Clifford And Lil Murda In Season 2

Are y’all ready?

The Pynk is back in business!

Today (April 12) STARZ released the teaser trailer for the second season of its hit drama “P-Valley.” The critically acclaimed series that shows the inner workings of Chucalissa, Mississippi strip club, The Pynk, and the bigger-than-life characters who come through its doors will premiere Friday, June 3 at midnight on the STARZ app. Here’s the longline for the new season:

When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

Season two will dive deeper into the stories of the characters we came to love and hate in the captivating first season. Returning cast includes Nicco Annan (“This is Us”) as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans (“The Bobby Brown Story”) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (“Power”) as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson (“Chicago P.D.”) as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy (“Elementary”) as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson (“Underemployed”) as Corbin, Morocco Omari (“Empire”) as Big L, Dominic Devore (The Ride) as Duffy, Tyler Lepley (“The Haves and the Have Nots”) as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox (“The Outsider”) as Derrick and Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget.

The second season will catch us back up with some of the veterans at the Pynk but it will also introduce us to some new faces. Joining the cast this season are John Clarence Stewart (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “What If”) as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton (“The Wire”) as Farrah, Gail Bean (“Snowfall”) as Roulette and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper.

Creator Katori Hall also serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series based on her play, Pussy Valley. Dante Di Loreto also executive produces for the Lionsgate Television produced series. Production delays due to COVID-19 caused the show to take a two year hiatus. Fans did not forget the long break but also couldn’t help but to still be ecstatic for the show’s return.

After seeing the teaser trailer, how excited are you for Season 2 of “P-Valley?” What do you expect from this season? Drop your predictions in the comments below and be sure to tune in to the premiere on June 3 on STARZ.

‘P-Valley’ Byke! Here’s What To Expect For Mercedes, Autumn, Uncle Clifford And Lil Murda In Season 2 was originally published on globalgrind.com

