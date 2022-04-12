Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Launch Skincare Line For Melanated Babies

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Wades are doing it for the culture! Inspired by their beautiful brown daughter Kaavia James, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade have created their very own skin line, Proudly, for melanated babies.

Proudly was inspired by a diaper rash that Kaavia had at two months old in an effort to alleviate the skin issues a lot of families of color face. “We took our time to build the company, not just the products, but the company in a FUBU style. Our company, our board, our investor deck actually look like our consumers, full of people of color, full of parents of color, because we wanted something different for our own kids. And it really addresses the unique skin care needs of melanated children.” Union stated in an interview with Scary Mommy magazine.

The You Got Anything Stronger author announced the launch on her Instagram. “From the moment our daughter @kaaviajames entered this world, we knew we’d teach her to embrace her skin—its beauty, power, wisdom and magic. And that means caring for it with love. Inspired by our littlest love—and all the other babies of color—we set out to build PROUDLY: baby care for melanated skin, made for US, by US.” wrote Union.

Proudly products consist of lotions, oils, baby wipes, and baby wash. Click here to shop the line.

