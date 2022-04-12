Listen: Did You Know Christina Milian’s “Say I” Was Originally Jazmine Sullivan’s Debut Single?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has been crafting masterpieces since her debut in 2008. Fans recently discovered that Sullivan’s debut single landed in another singer’s studio back in 2006.

A viral tweet of Sullivan’s version of Christina Milian’s “Say I” was shared on Twitter yesterday (April 11). Twitter user, @ykigs, posted the video that reads, “Did you know Christina Milian’s “Say I” was supposed to be Jazmine Sullivan’s debut single. Check out her version!” The video was also posted alongside the caption, “And of course @jsullivanmusic wrote it. She’s been dope for a long time.”

The Philadelphia singer and songwriter is currently on tour, and her last show in Los Angeles brought out hundreds of fans and stars alike. Rapper JT of the rap duo City Girls was Sullivan’s biggest fan at the show, singing loudly amongst the crowd on the floor.

After the show, Sullivan celebrated amongst her celebrity peers JT and Megan Thee Stallion. The three had a fun night out on the town and still appeared to be fan girl’ing over Sullivan hours after the show.

Now, some unknown facts about Sullivan are being revealed. Did you know she was set to sing “Say I” over Christina Milian? Dare we ask: Who sang it better?

Listen to Jazmine Sullivan’s version of “Say I” below.

