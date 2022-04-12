RPMS App
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Black Maternal Health Week 2022 Kicks Off With Series Of Events Centering Health, Justice And Liberation

Led by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Black Maternal Health Week is celebrated April 11-17. It falls within April, which is also National Minority Health Month.  

Amid High Mortality Rates Black Women Turn To Midwives

Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

Celebrating its fifth year, Black Maternal Health Week kicked off Monday with a series of events and conversations raising awareness about health and wellness concerning Black mamas, Black families and Black communities. Led by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Black Maternal Health Week is celebrated April 11-17. It falls within April, which is also National Minority Health Month.  

In a video recording, Black Mamas Matter Alliance Co-Founding Executive Director Angela Aina gave an official welcome and put the current moment in the context of the work being done. 

“As we continue to champion the reproductive rights and health equity of all Black birthing people, we hope that our collective efforts will create more transformative change,” Aina said. “For this reason, we’ve chosen to focus this year’s Black Maternal Health Week 2022 theme on building for liberation, centering Black Mamas, Black families and Black systems of care. This theme reflects the critical need for learning about Black feminists and womanists’ approaches in strengthening wellness structures within our communities and across the diaspora as a revolutionary act in the pursuit of liberation and in the global fight to end maternal mortality.”

Premiere leaders of the Black maternal health, rights and justice movement, the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, consists of more than 30 member organizations ranging in scope and geographical location. This year there is a mixture of events happening online as well as in several places around the country. 

Black Mamas Matter Alliance will lead two policy roundtable discussions on Wednesday, April 13, 1-2 p.m. Eastern Time featuring several members of Congress, including Reps. Alma Adams, Lauren Underwood and Ayanna Pressley. 

The group will also host a Twitter chat on Wednesday afternoon, digging more into the week’s theme and fighting for Black maternal health, rights and justice.   

National Birth Equity Collaborative, a member organization in the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, will also host a series of convenings and events, including a panel discussion Thursday, “The Personal is Political,” moderated by yours truly. Register for those events here

NewsOne’s parent company iOne Digital is once again partnering with the National Birth Equity Collaborative. Check out this list of seven Black doulas and midwives for people to get to know during Black Maternal Health week and beyond, curated by Madame Noire.   

“From the criminal legal system to medical apartheid, reproductive injustices, and other forms of state violence, systemic oppression has been mapped across the bodies of Black women since this nation’s inception.” Kirsten West Savali, iOne Digital’s Vice President of Content, said in a statement provided to Madame Noire. “It is critical that Black mothers and Black birthing people are supported, protected, empowered, and cared for with respect. The National Birth Equity Collaborative has been at the forefront of making that world possible, and iOne is honored to once again partner with NBEC for Black Maternal Health Week.” 

When reproductive rights and justice are under attack, having affirmed commitments to prioritizing maternal health is necessary. In a statement on the importance of Black Maternal Health Week, Marcela Howell, CEO of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda highlighted the ongoing disparity between Black women and their white counterparts.  

Black women in the U.S. are three to five times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related death than their white counterparts, which is both a public health and moral crisis,” Howell said. “Our elected leaders and public health officials must examine the many structural and systemic factors that contribute to poor maternal health outcomes for Black women and birthing people.” 

SEE ALSO:  

Abortion Is A Personal Medical Decision, Texas Case Shows Harm From Criminalizing Pregnancy Outcomes 

Black Women-Led Organizations Launch Reproductive Justice Agenda On 49th Anniversary of Roe. v. Wade  

Black Women On Roe v. Wade: ‘Now’s The Time To Ensure Equity, Not Just Access’ 

Russ Parr Updates
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

21 photos Launch gallery

International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

Russ Parr Updates Continue reading Women's History Month 2022: Celebrating Black Pioneers

International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

[caption id="attachment_4099309" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ANDREW HARNIK / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9 a.m. ET, March 8, 2022 Originally published: March 1, 2021 The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month and is dedicated to the celebration of everyday women, as well as pillars and pioneers whose accomplishments have allowed for following generations to feel empowered to constantly break barriers. But neatly tucked within Women's History Month lies International Women's Day, which is celebrated annually on March 8. And by NewsOne's humble estimation, both celebratory observations far too often overlook the accomplishments of Black women, in particular, who have been achieving the unthinkable for centuries. MORE: Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women Today, this month and forever, NewsOne is highlighting a select few of these Black women and their amazing and incomparable feats that continue to reveal themselves in "historic firsts." https://twitter.com/adv_project/status/1501190507577360386?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw And while this list would obviously be incomplete without the inclusion of Kamala Harris -- the first woman and Black woman to be vice president and the highest-ranking woman in the history of American government -- her impressive accomplishments are among dozens of other achievements that Black women have steadily been realizing for many decades. https://twitter.com/staceyabrams/status/1501173153422262274?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Unlike Women's History Month -- which began in 1980 when former President Jimmy Carter issued the first Proclamation, which declared the week of March 8, 1989, as National Women’s History Week -- International Women's Day dates back more than a century. In March of 1987, Congress passed Public Law 100-9, proclaiming March as Women’s History Month. https://twitter.com/tiannathewriter/status/1501126767691636739?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw “Throughout history, women have driven humanity forward on the path to a more equal and just society, contributing in innumerable ways to our character and progress as a people,” said former President Barack Obama in his 2016 Women’s History Month Presidential Proclamation. “In the face of discrimination and undue hardship, they have never given up on the promise of America: that with hard work and determination, nothing is out of reach. During Women's History Month, we remember the trailblazers of the past, including the women who are not recorded in our history books, and we honor their legacies by carrying forward the valuable lessons learned from the powerful examples they set.” https://twitter.com/womensart1/status/1501096583869480962?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Obama continued, “Because of the courage of so many bold women who dared to transcend preconceived expectations and prove they were capable of doing all that a man could do and more, advances were made, discoveries were revealed, barriers were broken, and progress triumphed. Whether serving in elected positions across America, leading groundbreaking civil rights movements, venturing into unknown frontiers, or programming revolutionary technologies, generations of women that knew their gender was no obstacle to what they could accomplish have long stirred new ideas and opened new doors, having a profound and positive impact on our Nation.” https://twitter.com/KilanBishop/status/1501171245592817666?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Keep reading to find our curated list of Black women pioneers in history as well as the present day.

Russ Parr Updates

Black Maternal Health Week 2022 Kicks Off With Series Of Events Centering Health, Justice And Liberation  was originally published on newsone.com

Close