French Montana is rolling with Canaday Dry. Today (April 7), the brand announced it has teamed with the rapper and entrepreneur, starting with a video for “Big Comfy:” which plays like a mirror into how he coped with the COVID pandemic, by partying comfortable at home.

The Mac & Cheese rapper premiered the spoof video a couple of days ago (March 5) in New York City at The Raines Law Room, a swanky speakeasy.

“This is something I’ve been drinking since I was a kid,” said Montana to a roomful of VIPs and influencers at the event. “Every time there’s something wrong with you, the first things your mother says, ‘Go get some ginger-ale.”

“He added, Everything in the video was my lifestyle for two years [during this pandemic]”

The James Larese-directed video includes Montana portraying an informercial actor hawking slippers before segueing into images of partying, getting cozy in a massage chair and drinking plenty of Canada Dry Ginger Ale. The popular soft drink also gets name-dropped numerous times in the Harry Fraud-produced track.

Canada Dry is already happy with the collab. “Canada Dry has been a fan favorite for years, and the brand’s continuous growth is a testament to that. The collaboration with French Montana will remind audiences everywhere the joys of staying in and finding comfort by unwinding with Canada Dry,” said Derek Dabrowski, Canada Dry’s VP of Brand Marketing, in a statement.

Watch the “Big Comfy” video below.

French Montana Partners With Canada Dry For “Big Comfy” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

